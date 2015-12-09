BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Ros Agro :
* Intends to acquire 100 pct of Uralbroiler Group of Companies
* Says it became the owner of minority stakes of Uralbroiler Group of Companies
* Production capacity of Uralbroiler Group is about 110,000 tonnes of poultry and 18,000 tonnes of pork
* Plans to become a major owner of Uralbroiler enterprises within the two months Further company coverage:
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman