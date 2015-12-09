Dec 9 Indivior Plc
* Research and development day & preliminary financial
guidance 2016
* Development of monthly depot buprenorphine on track for
approval in h2 2017
* Sees preliminary financial guidance for 2016 issued with
net revenue in a range of $945m-$975m, an operating margin above
30%
* Has agreed to buy back and retire $75m of debt reflecting
strong cashflow in 2015
* Sees 2016 net income in a range of $155m-$180m
* Performance in 2015 continues to run well ahead of our
plan, which anticipated a more challenging market environment
driven by competitive activity - ceo
* Sees projected investment increase of more than $35m in
research and development projects in 2016
* These investments will have no impact on sales in 2016
* Debt at year-end is expected to be of order of $635m -
$645m, offset by cash of $415m - $425m
