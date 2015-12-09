BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corp announces Q1 core FFO per share $0.56
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.
Dec 9 Skandiabanken Asa
* says estimated CET1 capital on Oct. 30 adjusted for IPO share issue is NOK 3.63 billion, corresponding to 13.9 percent
* says minimum CET1 requirement was NOK 2.9 bln
* says above-minimum capital will enable the bank to grow
* says had NOK 400 mln management buffer and NOK 500 mln tier 2 buffer, adding up to a total capital of NOK 4.53 bln as of Oct 30
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities