Dec 9 Skandiabanken Asa

* says estimated CET1 capital on Oct. 30 adjusted for IPO share issue is NOK 3.63 billion, corresponding to 13.9 percent

* says minimum CET1 requirement was NOK 2.9 bln

* says above-minimum capital will enable the bank to grow

* says had NOK 400 mln management buffer and NOK 500 mln tier 2 buffer, adding up to a total capital of NOK 4.53 bln as of Oct 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: