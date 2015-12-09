BRIEF-Sturm Ruger changes title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman
Dec 9 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd
* Acquisition of an interest in Supabets by Phumelela and withdrawal of the cautionary announcement
* Agreed with Supabets SA Holdings and its controlling shareholder to acquire 50 pct of shares in Supabets
* Supabets and AF are currently being restructured which may delay implementation
* Net cash of Supabets is estimated to be r11.5 million, as at 1 March 2015
* Based on forecast financial information indicated by supabets' management for fy2016 purchase consideration is estimated at r470 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S