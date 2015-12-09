PARIS Dec 9 Hosts France proposed a slimmer
draft text at global climate talks on Wednesday that leaves
major issues unresolved, including finance for developing
nations.
The new text is 29 pages, against 43 on Saturday.
Almost 200 nations are meeting in Paris, seeking a turning
point away from an increasing reliance on fossil fuels since the
Industrial Revolution. The meeting is due to finish
on Friday, Dec. 11, but could run longer.
Following are details of the new draft:
FINANCE
Developed nations promised in 2009 to mobilise $100 billion
a year by 2020 from both public and private sources to help
developing nations limit their greenhouse gas emissions and
adapt to more floods, heat waves and rising sea levels.
The new text retains a split between poor and rich.
One option favoured by developing nations says "financial
resources shall be scaled up from a floor of $100 billion per
year" beyond 2020. Another option, which is favoured by rich
nations, is vaguer and says countries should "enhance the scale
and effectiveness of climate finance".
LONG-TERM GOAL
The text includes options of holding temperature rises below
two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times,
"well below 2C" or "below 1.5" (2.7F), the goal supported by
more than 100 developing nations. Global average surface
temperatures have already risen by about 1.0C (1.8F).
Options include cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases to net
zero after the middle of the 21st century, or by the end.
Another option is that countries would set no clear deadline.
China and India, heavily dependent on coal, are among those
reluctant to set clear dates for giving up fossil fuels they see
as vital to lift millions from poverty.
LOSS AND DAMAGE
Developing nations want a long-term mechanism to help them
cope with loss and damage from disasters such as typhoons or the
impacts of a creeping rise of sea level rise.
All governments set up a loss and damage mechanism in 2013,
but it has so far done little. The draft agreement would extend
the mechanism, a sign of progress for the demands of developing
nations.
RAISING AMBITION
The United Nations says promises by 186 nations to curb
greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020, already made, are too weak
to limit rising temperatures to an agreed 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
That means there will have to be a system to ratchet up
action, but it is poorly defined.
The draft suggest that countries should take stock of
efforts in 2018 or 2019, and then follow up with a more formal
stocktake in 2023 or 2024 to guide countries in updating their
pledges, and then every five years thereafter.
CARBON MARKETS
The draft contains no explicit mention of carbon markets,
nor of the possibility of carbon penalties for aviation and
shipping. It does, however, include a reference to "use of
internationally transferred mitigation outcomes", which carbon
experts say can be read as markets.
DIFFERENTIATION
Developing nations say that rich nations, as defined in a
1992 Convention, should continue to take the lead in cutting
emissions and providing finance. Developed nations argue that
many of these countries, such as Singapore and South Korea, have
since become wealthy and should do more.
LEGAL FORCE
All nations agreed in 2011 that the Paris deal will have
some form of "legal force". The draft leaves the issue
unresolved, saying in line with previous texts that it will be
either a "protocol, another legal instrument or an agreed
outcome with legal force".
