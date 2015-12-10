Dec 10GO internet SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday that the extraordinary general meeting resolved to increase the share capital by paying a maximum total amount of 4 million euros ($4.40 million)including share premium

* The capital increase will be carried in one or more instalments through issuance of cum dividend ordinary shares to be offered as an option to all shareholders

* Shareholders additionally approved issuance of convertible bonds with the exclusion of option rights, up to a maximum of 4 million euros, reserved for qualified investors, and simultaneous increase of the share capital exclusively for the conversion of the bonds by issuing warrants with the same dividends and characteristics as ordinary shares outstanding at the issue date

* Capital increase and convertible bonds issue is planned to be carried out by Dec. 31, 2016

