Dec 10

* Said on Wednesday it completed another step of reverse merger transaction with US-based CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intends to acquire 33.4 percent stake in CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc from investor

* As a result, CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc to become company's unit and to be listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Pledged to pay an advance payment of 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million) for acquisition of CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc shares

* Payment was conducted as deduction of investor's liabilities towards the company

