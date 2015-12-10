BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
Dec 10 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday prolongs contract with Osvaldo Fabian Nicolas Gaitan for another sporting season, that is till June 30, 2019
* Updates termination clause with Gaitan to 45 million euros ($49.5 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1Nddv7R
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .