Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Enel Invest sp. z o.o. signed deal to acquire 65 percent (1,092 shares) of JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. for 882,336 zlotys

* JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. is operating in elderly people health care business

