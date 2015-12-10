BRIEF-Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy
Dec 10Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Enel Invest sp. z o.o. signed deal to acquire 65 percent (1,092 shares) of JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. for 882,336 zlotys
* JOVIMED Osrodek Opiekunczo - Rehabilitacyjny Sp. z o.o. is operating in elderly people health care business
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy
* Q1 EBITDA 55.0 MILLION EUROS ($60.4 MILLION) VERSUS 54.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO