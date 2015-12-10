** British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group
down c.2 pct & biggest loser on Stoxx 600 Industrial Goods &
Services after Morgan Stanley sounds a warning bell
about co's commodity-exposed John Crane unit
** MS cuts stock to "underweight" from "equal weight" &
slashes TP to 890p from 1080p
** 7 of 18 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5
"hold" and 6 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1055p
** Market has been too generous with its expectations from
John Crane in 2016-17 & co's biggest division not immune to the
severe margin down cycle being priced in at oil & gas industry
peers, MS says
** Engineers serving commodity cos in a fix as oil firms
across the globe continue to slash expenditure & put projects on
hold due to drastic fall in crude oil prices
** Unsurprisingly, Smiths' stock down 10 pct YTD
** John Crane unit, whose clients include BP Plc and
Chevron Corp, makes mechanical seals, seal support
systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and
specialised filtration systems
