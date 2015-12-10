Dec 10 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

* JSE: BLU - cautionary announcement

* Blue Label has submitted a conditional binding offer to board of directors of cell c proprietary

* Following implementation of proposed transaction, cell c's net borrowings will be reduced to a maximum of r8.0 billion

* Blue Label will contribute r4.0 billion to Cell C by way of a subscription for approximately 35% of Cell C's total issued share capital

* Expected effective date of proposed transaction is June 1 2016

* Has offered to participate, in conjunction with other investors, in recapitalisation of Cell C