BRIEF-Fujitsu extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16
Dec 10 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* JSE: BLU - cautionary announcement
* Blue Label has submitted a conditional binding offer to board of directors of cell c proprietary
* Following implementation of proposed transaction, cell c's net borrowings will be reduced to a maximum of r8.0 billion
* Blue Label will contribute r4.0 billion to Cell C by way of a subscription for approximately 35% of Cell C's total issued share capital
* Expected effective date of proposed transaction is June 1 2016
* Has offered to participate, in conjunction with other investors, in recapitalisation of Cell C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it extends ToB period to buy shares of Solekia , from March 17 to May 22 instead of May 10, and settlement date was changed to May 26 from May 16
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 20.6 MLN EUROS VS 22.6 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO