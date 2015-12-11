BRIEF-GM issues statement regarding Greenlight Capital letter
* Affirmed Greenlight’s proposal to eliminate dividend on GM stock, distribute proposed new “dividend security” creates "unacceptable level of risk"
Dec 11 * Oslo Bourse says Schibsted B shares, Bakkafrost and Avance Gas added to OBX index from Dec 18, BW LPG, Aker Solutions and Fred Olsen Energy removed * OBX index consists of Oslo Bourse 25 most traded shares * OBX is semi-annually revised For full list of OBX companies click here: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said on Thursday.