* Said on Thursday it acquired 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from MKIA Ltd and 92,698 shares of iAlbatros from Onemaker Solutions Ltd

* Total purchase price was 23.3 million zlotys ($5.9 million)

* Purchased shares represented 31.56 percent stake of iAlbatros and following transaction company owns 100 percent of iAlbatros

