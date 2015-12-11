BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
Dec 11SMT SA :
* Said on Thursday it acquired 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from MKIA Ltd and 92,698 shares of iAlbatros from Onemaker Solutions Ltd
* Total purchase price was 23.3 million zlotys ($5.9 million)
* Purchased shares represented 31.56 percent stake of iAlbatros and following transaction company owns 100 percent of iAlbatros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9728 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: http://bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)