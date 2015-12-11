BRIEF-Dell Inc says Salesforce expands relationship with Dell
* Salesforce expands relationship with Dell, signs multi-year commitment to use Dell EMC Infrastructure and Dell laptops
Dec 11SMT SA :
* Said on Thursday its chairman of management board Konrad Pankiewicz resigned
* Moncef Khanfir, who was so far vice-chairman, was appointed chairman of management board
* Agreement between MSD France and Cegedim SRH sets up innovative partnership arrangement for managing regulatory compliance in the life sciences Source text: http://bit.ly/2q34Phn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)