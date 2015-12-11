Dec 11 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA
:
* Said on Thursday that it acquired 3,715,876 shares of
Metanel SA representing a 26.62 percent stake in Metanel for
2,000 zlotys ($504)
* The company plans to gain controlling stake in Metanel
* Parties signed letter of intent concerning acquisition on
June 24 [ID: nFWN0ZA05E]
* Metanel is engaged in operations related to power
generation, distribution of electricity, and production of heat,
among others
