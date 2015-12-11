Dec 11(Reuters) -
* Bank Saint Petersburg might buy back up to 10
pct of its own shares from the market, the bank said on Thursday
* Supervisory board will determine the amount of shares to
be bought back on Dec. 18
* "If the initiative comes from the issuer, then, by law,
the bank can buy back maximum 10 percent", representative of the
bank told Reuters
* Based on current stock price 10 pct of the bank's shares
are valued at about 2 billion roubles ($28.68 million)
