UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
NAIROBI Dec 11 Bujumbura airport is still open but some airlines have cancelled flights, an adviser to Burundi's president said on Friday, after gunmen attacked military bases in the capital in the early hours of the morning.
"Bujumbura airport is not closed but some airlines have cancelled their flights to Bujumbura," presidential media adviser Willy Nyamitwe told Reuters in a brief message after Kenya Airways and RwandAir both scrapped scheduled flights. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
WASHINGTON, May 4 Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans apologized on Thursday for the city employees who forcibly removed a United Airlines passenger, an incident that prompted international condemnation and led the airline to revise its policies.