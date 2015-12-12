BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 12 ** Online pet food retailer Zooplus expects lower gross margins in 2016 due to constant price pressure, CFO Andreas Grandinger tells Euro am Sonntag
** Sales growth is top priority, current profitability in second place, Grandinger says
** Costs will rise more slowly than sales because logistics offer cost-cutting potential -CFO
** Savings will be reinvested in growth -CFO
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: