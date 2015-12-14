Dec 14EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Sunday Aspesi Investments Limited sold 328,560 company's shares to EBC Solicitors SA for 0.6 million zlotys ($150,966)

* As a result of transaction, Aspesi Investments decreased its stake in the company to 28.33 percent from 35.28 percent and EBC Solicitors raised its stake to 57.95 percent from 51 percent

($1 = 3.9744 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)