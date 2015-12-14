Dec 14 Parrot SA :

* Announced on Friday, the success of its rights offering for an amount of approximately 300 million euros ($328.7 million)

* The transaction was oversubscribed with a total demand of approximately 426 million euros, representing approximately 142 pct of the amount of the offer

($1 = 0.9127 euros)