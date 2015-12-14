Dec 14 GC Rieber Shipping ASA :
* Says Dolphin Group has not succeeded in restructuring company and will
therefore file a petition for bankruptcy
* Says GC Rieber Shipping has had three vessels on long term contract to Dolphin and will
immediately initiate a process to evaluate alternatives for employment of its seismic fleet
* The company's outstanding receivables amount to about $20 million
* Will seek to recover outstanding and future claims and losses from the estate
* It is uncertain to which extent demands will result in significant coverage
