Dec 14 GC Rieber Shipping ASA :

* Says Dolphin Group  has not succeeded in restructuring company and will therefore file a petition for bankruptcy

* Says GC Rieber Shipping has had three vessels on long term contract to Dolphin and will immediately initiate a process to evaluate alternatives for employment of its seismic fleet

* The company's outstanding receivables amount to about $20 million

* Will seek to recover outstanding and future claims and losses from the estate

* It is uncertain to which extent demands will result in significant coverage

