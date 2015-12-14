Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* European private equity firm cinven says has agreed to acquire kurt geiger from sycamore partners for an undisclosed sum

* Cinven eyes further expansion opportunities, both through in-market consolidation, digitisation strategy and international growth, including further rollout in Asia and Australia, as well as in UK's footwear market: an 8 billion pound market with 3 pct annual forecast growth

* Sees potential to expand KG's own brand offering into adjacent categories including the children's footwear segment