BRIEF-Coherent enters into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement
* Coherent Inc says entered into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement - SEC filing
Dec 14Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Saturday that its chairman of management board, Pawel Witkiewicz, sold 421,189 company's shares for 6.53 zlotys per share to managing person of Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o., a unit of the company
* EXAR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS