BRIEF-Coherent reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 IGE+XAO SA :
* Reports FY total revenue of 27.3 million euros ($30.1 million) vs 26.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit allocated to the group amounts to 5.3 million euros vs 5.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QGWRQj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.