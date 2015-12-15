BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Biomerieux SA and Illumina Inc :
* Announced on Monday the launch of Biomerieux EpiSeq, an next-generation sequencing (NGS) service for epidemiological monitoring and control of healthcare-associated infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.