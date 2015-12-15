BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Dec 15Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Announced on Monday results of rights offering
* Offering will increase equity capital by 133.8 million Swiss francs ($136.27 million), thereof 49.6 million Swiss francs from gross cash proceeds and 84.2 million Swiss francs from conversion of loan from major shareholder into equity
* Until the end of subscription period 66.6 pct of the subscription rights were exercised
* Shares for which rights were not exercised were purchased by Samih O. Sawiris, through controlled entity (SOS Holding), for an aggregate amount of 44.7 million Swiss francs
* As result of transaction, Samih O. Sawiris personally and through controlled entities, will now own 72.6 pct of all issued shares of the company
($1 = 0.9819 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago