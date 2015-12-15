Dec 15 Sonae Capital SA :

* Said on Monday it has sold its entire stake in Aqualuz - Turismo e Lazer, Lda - the company that operates Aqualuz Suite Hotel Lagos

* Stake was sold to Efanor Investimentos SGPS SA, company held by Efanor Group with a 62.6 pct direct and indirect shareholding of Sonae Capital

* The sale was executed for the price of one euro, based on evaluation report produced by a third party

* Transaction produces a negative impact of 1.11 million euros ($1.22 million) at the consolidated equity of Sonae Capital

