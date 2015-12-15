Dec 15 Carpetright

* H1 profit before tax up by 0.4 million stg to 7.1 million stg, an increase of 6.0 percent

* H1 group underlying profit before tax 9.0 million stg, up 34.3 percent

* H1 group revenue increased 1.4 percent to 231.2 million stg

* Says full year underlying profit expectations are unchanged