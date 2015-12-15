Dec 15Euroinvestment SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement to sell 10 million series A shares of Eurodental SA for 100,000 zlotys ($25,323)

* Price can be raised if Eurodental conduct sale of part of its business as agreed in preliminary contract from Nov. 27, in next 18 months (starting Dec. 10)

($1 = 3.9490 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)