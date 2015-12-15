(Corrects last bullet point to say 199 bln euros are
non-performing loans)
Dec 15 Italian banking association ABI says in
its monthly report:
* Domestic bank lending to households and companies fell
0.03 percent year-on-year in November, posting the best result
since April 2012, after 0.3 percent drop in October
* Average interest rate on Italian bank loans to households,
companies falls to record low of 3.3 percent in Nov vs 3.32 pct
in Oct
* Average cost of new bank loans to companies falls in Nov
to record low of 1.69 pct vs 1.92 pct a month earlier
* Non-performing loans of 199 billion euros at domestic
banks in October were 10.4 of total loans, 17.9 percent of
corporate loans
