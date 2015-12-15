BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Dec 15 Land and Leisure A/S :
* FY 2014/15 net sales 290.6 million Danish crowns ($42.82 million) versus 278.8 million crowns year ago
* FY 2014/15 operating profit 34.9 million crowns versus 27.4 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015/2016 revenue of 290 million - 310 million crowns
* Sees 2015/2016 operating profit of 35 million - 45 million crowns
* Sees 2015/2016 pre-tax profit of 35 million - 45 million crowns
($1 = 6.7861 Danish crowns)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago