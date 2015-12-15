BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Italian luxury goods group Prada:
* CFO tells analyst call group is confident it can regain path of growth
* CFO says idea of delisting company in the face of falling share price has never been considered
* CFO says to limit store openings to about 10 next year
* CEO says group will work to reduce price gaps for its products across different regions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago