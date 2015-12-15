BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Dec 15 MHP :
* The EBRD is providing a loan of up to $85 million for PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP Group)
* The funds will support the development and expansion of the group
* The EBRD loan will support the launch of MHP's new soy processing plant and the expansion of the group's farming activities
Source text - bit.ly/1P4Uerv

(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago