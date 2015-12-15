Dec 15 MHP :

* The EBRD is providing a loan of up to $85 million for PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP Group)

* The funds will support the development and expansion of the group

* The EBRD loan will support the launch of MHP's new soy processing plant and the expansion of the group's farming activities

Source text - bit.ly/1P4Uerv

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)