BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Euronext
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Jacques Bogart SA will resume on Euronext Paris as of Dec. 16
* Reason: requested by the company and following a press release
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago