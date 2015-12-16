Dec 16Steilmann SE :
* Unusual mild weather affected group companies of Steilmann
SE; as a result, the group revenues and earnings forecast of
Steilmann SE needs to be adjusted
* Forecast to grow revenues by a low-single digit percentage
rate and to increase the adjusted EBITDA by a low-double digit
percentage rate compared to the combined profit and loss account
for 2014, as published in the IPO securities prospectus, will
not be reached
* Expects FY revenues on previous year's level and an
adjusted EBITDA of around 40 million - 45 million euros ($43.76
million - $49.23 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)