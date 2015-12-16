Dec 16Intertainment AG :

* Said on Tuesday that United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit confirmed decision of U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board against Intertainment's investment SightSound Technologies in patent dispute between SightSound and Apple

* In Oct. 2014 court had considered 2 patents of SightSound as unpatentable and therefore ruled in favor of Apple

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)