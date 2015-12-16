Dec 16 Sygnity SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its consortium signed a deal with Poland's Social Insurance Institution, Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) in Warsaw for delivery of software of integrated data warehouse

* Total remuneration of consortium will not exceed 53.3 million zlotys ($13.5 million) gross

* Sygnity's remuneration under the deal will not exceed 19.1 million zlotys

* The consortium comprises Sygnity as leader, Indra Sistemas SA and Ericpol Sp. z o.o.

