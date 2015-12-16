BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Equitier SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reports November 2015 revenue of 33,800 zlotys ($8,556) versus 82,900 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9503 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"