BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 16 AB Science SA :
* Said on Tuesday the conditional approval of Kinavet has ended in the United States, pending the time to obtain full approval
* Marketing of Kinavet will cease in the United States, pending full approval
* In the United States, the end of conditional approval will have no impact on AB Science's P&L in 2016 since sales are at break-even point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.