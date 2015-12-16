Dec 16 AB Science SA :

* Said on Tuesday the conditional approval of Kinavet has ended in the United States, pending the time to obtain full approval

* Marketing of Kinavet will cease in the United States, pending full approval

* In the United States, the end of conditional approval will have no impact on AB Science's P&L in 2016 since sales are at break-even point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

