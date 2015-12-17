Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Dec 17 AstraZeneca Plc tells reporters in conference call:
* Executive says Acerta drug more specific than AbbVie/J&J drug, leading to better side effect profile; also hits target harder, which may well translate into better efficacy
* CEO says no comment on pricing plans for Acerta cancer drug
* Ceo says Acerta drug sales will be additional to $45 billion group sales forecast for 2023 announced last year
* Ceo says acquiring Acerta stake was a competitive process
* Ceo says Acerta completes transformation in oncology, wouldn't expect many more cancer deals Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.