BRIEF-Whirlpool to buy Yummly, terms undisclosed
* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly
LOS ANGELES Dec 20 New film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" generated a record $238 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend as fans of the celebrated space saga packed theaters, according to Walt Disney Co estimates on Sunday.
"Force Awakens" took in a total of $517 million around the world, Disney said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results