Dec 21 ALK-Abelló AB :
* Alk divests its european veterinary business
* Agreement with buyer - Swedish Investment Company Fidelio Capital - is
final and transaction will be effective as of Dec. 30, 2015
* The value of the transaction is undisclosed, however, the divestment is
expected to impact ALK's full-year guidance on free cash flow positively by 40
million - 50 million Danish crowns ($5.8 million - $7.3 million)
* The divestment does not materially impact ALK's full-year guidance for
revenue and EBITDA before special items
($1 = 6.8726 Danish crowns)
