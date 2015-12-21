BRIEF-First Resources says Q1 net profit of US$48.5 mln
* Q1 net profit 48.5 million usd versus 5.3 million usd year ago
Dec 21 B&C Speakers SpA :
* Announced on Dec. 16 it marked the foundation of Silence Tech Srl, a joint venture between B&C Speakers and two high specialised companies in the field of digital amplification and audio systems
* Said new company will focus on the design and construction of a wide range of products for active noise cancelling
* Q1 net profit 207.7 million baht versus 191.1mln baht