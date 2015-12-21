Dec 21 ** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent of budget carrier IndiGo, falls over 5 pct; hits one-week intra-day low

** Airbus says A320 neo aircraft, the first of which is due to be delivered to IndiGo on Dec. 30, has been delayed due to "industrial reasons", according to InterGlobe's disclosure to the exchange on Dec. 19 (bit.ly/1PjrLOM)

** IndiGo says does not have "clear visibility" of future A320 neo delivery schedule; says looking at mitigating potential shortfall through other options

** IndiGo, India's biggest airline, has placed orders for 530 A320 family planes in total; the airline has taken delivery already of around 100

** IndiGo's parent listed in November. Shares up more than 40 percent from IPO price of 765 rupees