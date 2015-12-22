Dec 22 Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Announced on Monday closing of the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visibilia Magazine Srl of business unit owning periodicals Novella 2000 and Visto from PRS Srl

* The agreement is an operation of "reverse take over"

* The transaction is subject to shareholders approval of Visibilia Editore

* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl, majority shareholder of the company, has committed to express their vote in favour of approving the transaction

* Shareholders meeting to be held by Feb. 28, 2016

