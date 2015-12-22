BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Announced on Monday closing of the acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visibilia Magazine Srl of business unit owning periodicals Novella 2000 and Visto from PRS Srl
* The agreement is an operation of "reverse take over"
* The transaction is subject to shareholders approval of Visibilia Editore
* Visibilia Editore Holding Srl, majority shareholder of the company, has committed to express their vote in favour of approving the transaction
* Shareholders meeting to be held by Feb. 28, 2016
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.