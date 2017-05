Dec 22 Soho Development SA :

* Said on Monday FY 2014/2015 ending on Sept. 30 revenue was 106.4 million zlotys ($27.3 million)

* FY 2014/2015 net profit was 6.6 million zlotys

* Due to change in reporting year, does not provide comparative data for the same period year before

($1 = 3.8932 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)