Dec 22Wilbo SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Monday it signed cooperation contract with Lidl Sklepy Spozywcze Sp. z o.o. for delivery of canned fish to Lidl storehouses in Poland

* Contract is valid till Nov. 2016 and its estimated value is at 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million)

* Contract can be prolonged automatically by another 12 months, if company does not file wish of withdrawal from cooperation until end of June 2016, and this decision is subject to renewal every year

($1 = 3.8874 zlotys)