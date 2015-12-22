BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22Betacom SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed with Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry contract for delivery of licences for Microsoft software
* Contract is valid for 36 months and has value of 27.0 million zlotys ($6.9 million) gross
($1 = 3.8872 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.