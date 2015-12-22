Dec 22Gabetti Property Solutions :

* Said on Monday it has completed partial capital increase for 1 million euros ($1.1 million), related to non performing loans and reserved for subscription to the banks holding unsecured claims in category A and parts of the restructuring debts

* They were fully subscribed by the creditor banks, by setting off claims Unsecured Category A for the same amount owed to them

* Company issued 396,869 shares at a price of 2.56 euros per share for total value of 1,015,985 euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)