BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Said on Monday that its subsidiary, Ribes SpA, has completed acquisition from Nomisma SpA of 5 pct of the share capital of RE Valuta SpA, already its subsidiary in 90 pct, for a value of 225,000 euros ($245,452.50), entirely paid in cash
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.